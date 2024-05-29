North Korea accused of sending balloons of trash, poop into the South

(NEW YORK POST) – South Korea has accused the North Korean regime of sending balloons containing garbage and animal feces into its territory. Over 260 inflated balloons with plastic bags tied to them had been detected by Wednesday, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Some of the inflatables landed on the ground, while others were still airborne.

Those that had landed appeared to have trash strewn around them, as well as animal excrement, the Yonhap news agency said. South Korea’s military explosives ordnance unit and a chemical and biological warfare response team were deployed to inspect and collect the mysterious objects.

An alert was also issued warning residents to keep away from the balloons and to report any sightings to the authorities. North Korea may be trying to provoke the South, but an official with the presidential office in Seoul vowed to respond calmly.

