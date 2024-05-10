'Not the world people are living in': James Carville slams Biden's rosy economic claims

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic strategist James Carville criticized President Joe Biden on Thursday over claims that the economy is thriving under his administration.

Job growth may stall in the second half of 2024 as low gross domestic product (GDP) and soaring inflation persist, according to a Monday report by research group The Conference Board. Biden has touted the U.S. economy as booming, but Carville told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo that this is a misguided strategy and he should stop attempting to persuade Americans who are not experiencing what he is claiming.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I don’t think, if people don’t feel like they’re in a good economy, you can’t convince ’em,” Carville told Cuomo. “And I think there’s a bunch of Ivy League economist academic types that go in and saying, ‘sir, this is the best economy we’ve had since 1969, you have to go out and promote it.’ That’s not the world people are living in. And at some point, Chris, you know, baseball, you’ve got to let the ball come to you. You can’t charge the ball. And I agree with the critics that this is not the proper messaging.”

Do you agree with James Carville on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WATCH:

Cuomo chimed in to say that he’s even heard “rich people” complain about the high grocery and gas prices.

“There is good news, but you have to let it seep through,” Carville responded. “And the truth of the matter is, Chris, in my view this is economy that is pretty good for savers, for people like myself that don’t have a mortgage that are net savers. But if you’re 26 years old, you have no hope of buying a house, of educating children, yeah you’re probably living in the basement with your sister in your mother and daddy’s house. And when President Biden talks about how good the economy is, your reaction is, ‘What’s that guy talking about?’ And I think there’s some truth to that. But if you’re holding a 3 and a half percent mortgage, you’re golden right now. But if you’re trying to borrow a mortgage at 7%, you’re not very golden.”

Biden asserted in a CNN interview Wednesday that polls about the economy are incorrect and Americans are flourishing. CNN’s John King responded to the interview by saying Biden’s optimistic outlook on the economy risks “pissing off” voters.

“He’s right on the numbers about the economic turnaround, but he is on very dangerous ground, Jake,” King told host Jake Tapper. “I would say he risks offending, forgive my language, I would say he risks pissing off some of the voters I’ve talked to in my travels over the last six or seven months because they don’t feel it.”

The economy continues to be the main issue for voters in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, according to a March poll by Gallup. The Consumer Price Index increased at a rate of 3.5% year-over-year in March, much higher than the Federal Reserve’s target range of 2%, and have not fallen below 3% since June 2022.

The American economy grew at a rate of 1.6% in the first quarter of 2024 after economists had anticipated that it would grow around 2.2%.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!