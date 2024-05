(JNS) -- IDF inspectors posing as thieves succeeded in infiltrating a sensitive Air Force site and simulating the theft of ammunition and weapons.

Military officials criticized the facility’s lapse in security and the lack of discipline of the soldiers stationed there, saying that the lessons of Oct. 7 have not been learned.

“We all learned that adherence to routine procedures is important. You never know when the tide will turn,” an IDF spokesman said.

Read the full story ›