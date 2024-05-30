A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Now Biden's administration redefines women as 'menstruators'

Latest step in president's 'unhinged lexicon'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 30, 2024 at 1:49pm

(Photo by OSPAN ALI on Unsplash)

Joe Biden's administration has had a field day with redefining English words to push his leftist ideas: "Sex" for example, no longer means whether one is male or female, it's whatever "gender" ideology has been brainwashed into a person.

Even Biden himself has gone over the edge, recently calling those to protested his election on Jan. 6, 2021, as "erectionists," although it's not known for sure if that was an ideological point or simply a brain misfiring.

Now his Department of Labor is insisting on calling women "menstruators."

A commentary at Washington Examiner explained, "Generations from now, people will look back at the infantilization of American society in the 21st century and laugh. If they’re lucky enough, one of the things people in the future will hopefully get to read is a blog by the Department of Labor about 'Menstrual Hygiene Day.' And if the silliness of the existence of something called 'Menstrual Hygiene Day' wasn’t bad enough, the authors referred to those who menstruate, otherwise known as 'women' to every other part of the normal and civilized universe, as 'menstruators.'"

The federal bureaucracy's agenda, under Biden, is promoting "5 easy actions employers can take to help menstruators thrive at work."

The commentary points out that Biden's bureaucrats apparently cannot use "woman" or "women" to describe those who actually menstruate.

It pointed out, "The problem I have and that everyone should have is using the term 'menstruators' in place of 'women.' Women are the only human beings who can menstruate. Everyone knows this. To pretend or suggest otherwise is blasphemy."

The Biden agenda, however, isn't willing even to cede that point, insisting otherwise:

In fact, the National Institutes of Health published a chapter calling for the “Degendering Menstruation: Making Trans Menstruators Matter.”

It cites "many scholars" for their recognition that "menstruators are of various gender identities," lending the power of the government to the fantasy that men can become women, or women men, or, indeed, possibly something else, simply because that's what they say.

The commentary said, "First was the attempt to normalize the word “birthing persons” in place of mothers to include women who want to transition to men. Now, that fanaticism has evolved into adding the word 'menstruators' to this unhinged lexicon.

"The weaponization of radical gender ideology is arguably one of this country’s most significant political threats. It is not based on any science or scholarly work. It’s junk science predicated on opinions and molded by emotions, mindsets, and feelings. It is nothing more than political propaganda similar to what the Soviets did in Russia in the early 20th century and what Maoists did in China in the second half of the 20th century."

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







