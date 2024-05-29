A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nurses launch lawsuit, 'terrified' after 'harassment' from transgender colleague

Accuse medical organization of lecturing them to be more inclusive

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 29, 2024 at 3:52pm

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – A group of nurses in the United Kingdom filed a lawsuit against a National Health Service hospital system, accusing it of siding with a transgender employee who allegedly harassed female employees in the women's changing area.

"[My manager] was basically told that we needed to be more inclusive, broaden our mindset," one of the nurses who works for the hospital system, called a trust, told Fox News Digital. "The Trust are backing this individual. We need to be educated, which is just, I find that absolutely insulting. Totally insulting. And we needed to compromise."

The female nurses say they first raised concerns about having to get undressed around the trans woman to management in summer 2023 but didn't receive a response. In March, 26 female nurses signed a letter over the issue, and in April, a manager was lectured that the female nurses needed to be more "inclusive" and tolerant of their transgender colleague.

Read the full story ›

