Nurses launch lawsuit, 'terrified' after 'harassment' from transgender colleague

(FOX NEWS) – A group of nurses in the United Kingdom filed a lawsuit against a National Health Service hospital system, accusing it of siding with a transgender employee who allegedly harassed female employees in the women's changing area.

"[My manager] was basically told that we needed to be more inclusive, broaden our mindset," one of the nurses who works for the hospital system, called a trust, told Fox News Digital. "The Trust are backing this individual. We need to be educated, which is just, I find that absolutely insulting. Totally insulting. And we needed to compromise."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The female nurses say they first raised concerns about having to get undressed around the trans woman to management in summer 2023 but didn't receive a response. In March, 26 female nurses signed a letter over the issue, and in April, a manager was lectured that the female nurses needed to be more "inclusive" and tolerant of their transgender colleague.

Read the full story ›