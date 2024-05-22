Was Obama-implicating 'top-secret binder' what FBI really wanted?

Reports that the FBI authorized agents who were involved in that infamous raid on President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home to use "deadly force" as needed have triggered a resurgence of reports about just what the bureau was seeking there.

The publicly stated concern was over documents from Trump's presidency that he still had. But Joe Biden had classified documents from his days as senator and vice president, and there was no raid. And Mike Pence had documents from his vice presidency and there was no raid.

Perhaps the target was a binder including documents from the government's Crossfire Hurricane investigation, that fabricated claim that the Trump campaign in 2016 was colluding with Russians, a claim that was sponsored by Democrats involved in failed presidential bid by Hillary Clinton, claims that were later debunked by special counsel Robert Mueller.



A report at the Gateway Pundit pointed out sources, months ago, charged that that "missing top-secret binder" that could link Barack Obama directly to the conspiracy against Trump, was being sought.

"This document is rumored to contain damning evidence of former President Barack Obama’s CIA’s involvement in initiating the Russia collusion narrative against President Trump. Fox News host Jesse Watters discussed these details on his show, citing reporting by investigative journalists Michael Schellenberger and Matt Taibbi," the report said.

The Pundit report noted Trump had declassified a binder in 2021 that "contains hundreds of pages about the Crossfire Hurricane scandal. It contains damaging information about the corrupt actors involved with our government. Two different DOJ attorney generals have defied President Trump’s direct lawful order to publish the binder in the Federal Register."

The report said the DOJ made redactions, then sent the binder to the White House, but then insisted on more redactions.

"Hours before Trump left office on January 20th, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gave the binder back to the DOJ, along with this memo. He asked the DOJ to make any Privacy Act redactions 'out of an abundance of caution.' In the memo, he asks them to expeditiously release the binder when finished. Meadows foolishly expected this would take 3-4 days. It’s over three years now and it’s still not released. Just the News recently obtained the Meadows memo from the National Archives, who also denied having a copy of the declassified binder," the report said.

The Pundit said, "Meadows admitted in interviews that various agencies often stalled or defied Trump’s orders. Meadows knew better than to rely on the DOJ to release this damaging binder after they left the White House. He should have released the binder to the public himself. But in doing so, there was a chance he would become a target of the DOJ and FBI."

Previously investigative reporter Paul Sperry documented how the federal bureaucracy was meeting with Trump's staff about documents and things seemed "copasetic." But then something changed, as if the FBI "had PERSONAL stake" in search.

The report noted the "Biden regime" took photos of binders in Melania Trump's room.

Julie Kelly reported, "There are dozens of photos taken out of Melania’s Room, and several taken out of Barron’s Room. I don’t know exactly what they were. It just refers to the location. But what? And there’s actually, and I’m going to be posting this in Mike Davis, your ears are going to be burning as soon as I say this, there are probably 15 citations of pictures of binders in Melania Trump’s suite. ‘Binder,’ that’s the word that they use. Now, I know what Mike Davis is going to say, which is what he’s been saying from the beginning, that this whole thing was based on trying to retrieve Trump’s copy of the Crossfire Hurricane’s document. So what were they doing in Melania’s suite? And why were they taking pictures of binders that she had in her bedroom? So that again."

The FBI has claimed its "deadly force" authorization was a standard form included in all of its raids.

Trump's response was blunt: "Wow! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the "Icebox," and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ, in their Illegal and Unconstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE. NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE – 25th AMENDMENT!"

The FBI's shocking raid on Trump's home remains one of the stunners of the Joe Biden era in that agency.

Officers marched onto the property, demanded compliance with their orders for privacy and a video security system, scattered government documents on the floor and photographed them, and then took boxes and boxes – apparently snatching some of Trump's private belongings.

This all happened because the leftists at the National Archives apparently colluded with the Biden White House to assemble a criminal case against Trump – at a time when his representatives apparently were trying to work out all of the disputes that were involved in ownership of documents from his presidency.

Investigative journalist Julie Kelly, who has pursued the misbehaviors of the Biden administration diligently, revealed the FBI agenda and authorization to use "deadly force when necessary."

Twitchy explained, "It sounds like the FBI and other government officials went into Mar-a-Lago like they were going on the Bin Laden raid. But wait, it gets even worse."

