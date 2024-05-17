From Oct. 7 to today: How Hamas criticism vanished in The New York Times

(JERUSALEM POST) – Alongside winning the Pulitzer Prize for war coverage, The New York Times faced a torrent of criticism for its biased and problematic reporting. The sharp criticisms came not only from Jews and Israelis but, surprisingly, also from pro-Palestinians, who claimed that the newspaper was actually pro-Israel. So what is the truth? Beyond all the claims and accusations, someone needed to quantify the publications to answer the question: What did The New York Times' coverage of the war really look like? We took up the challenge.

First of all, the coverage was particularly comprehensive. During the first seven months of this accursed war, from October 7th to May 7th, an unbelievable number of articles were published in the Times, reaching 3,848. For comparison, in all of 2022, Israel was covered in The New York Times in just 361 articles. Less than a tenth in almost double the period.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Since the number of headlines is enormous, and it's difficult to rank each one according to its placement and size in the print paper, time spent on the homepage, and digital channel promotion, we decided to analyze only the articles that The New York Times itself defined as most important – those included daily in the newsletter called Today’s Headlines. This is a daily collection sent by email to subscribers who request a summary of the main news from the past day, selected by the editorial team.

Read the full story ›