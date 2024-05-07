Oh, mama! Living close to mom is major consideration for Americans buying a home

(FOX BUSINESS) -- The location of a homebuyer's mom is playing a crucial role in purchasing decisions, according to a new study from Realtor.com.

Nearly half of U.S. adults – about 47% – have moved or plan to move themselves or their mom so they can be closer together, according to data published Monday.

About 14% of people surveyed have already moved to be closer to their mom or maternal figure, and 15% plan to do so. About 10% say their mom moved closer to them and 8% said their mom plans to, the data shows.

Read the full story ›