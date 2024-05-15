A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
One college has nearly 100 DEI staffers, analysis finds

As administrative staff has grown, instructor-to-undergrad ratio has decreased

Published May 14, 2024 at 9:12pm

Joe Biden delivers the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Delaware, for the Class of 2022 at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Delaware, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- George Mason University has at least 87 staffers working on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to an analysis by The College Fix. To put that in perspective, there are 59 full-time history and art history professors employed at the school.

Of the 87 DEI posts, it’s a mix of employees and students with full-time or part-time positions working to advance DEI in some capacity, and most of those positions appear to be paid and full-time, the analysis found.

The roles include vice president for DEI and chief diversity officer, director of the Center for Culture, Equity and Empowerment, and director of faculty diversity, inclusion and well-being.

Read the full story ›

