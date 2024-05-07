One state pushes back against new Biden definition for 'sex'

There's now yet another lawsuit against Joe Biden's campaign through which he appears to be demanding that everyone in America adopt his sex ideology: that a man who simply says he's a woman must be treated as a woman in every respect.

Regardless of the facts and the science.

It is the state of Florida that has joined with the Catholic Medical Association in a legal action against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The HHS agency has adopted a rule that forces medical professionals and insurance providers to perform or pay for harmful "gender-transition" procedures – or be punished financially.



The transgender ideology involves the belief that men can be turned into women or women into men, and sometimes involves horrific body mutilating surgeries.

Actually, no change is scientifically possible, as being male or female is embedded in the body down to the DNA level.

Lawyers for the ADF, representing the Catholic organization, joined with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to start the case.

The campaign by Biden would force CMA members to lose federal funding or risk severe penalties for treating and referring to patients by their biological sex.

"The rule also requires Florida to follow unscientific standards of care and limits the state’s power to set protective standards of care for health professionals," the ADF reported.

"Florida passed a law to protect our children from dangerous, irreversible gender-transition drugs and surgeries," Moody said. "Now, Biden and his federal bureaucrats are trying to go around our child-protection law to force the state to pay for puberty blockers and gender-transition surgery for children. These rules trample states’ power to protect their own citizens and we will not stand by as Biden tries, yet again, to use the force of the federal government to unlawfully stifle Florida’s effort to protect children."

ADF lawyer Julie Marie Blake added, "The Biden administration’s attempt to hijack medicine is the latest example of its unlawful overreach. The HHS rule will harm those suffering from gender dysphoria, particularly children, and punish doctors who seek to care for them. Medical professionals around the world and individuals who have undergone these experimental, body-altering procedures are warning about their risks. Yet the Biden administration is working to force doctors to perform these dangerous, often sterilizing procedures to make people appear as the opposite sex. This rule change contradicts legal precedent set by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, and we are urging the court to halt the administration’s vast overreach in health care."

The case argues Biden's bureaucrats are abusing the powers of the Affordable Care Act to place themselves in the position of "overseeing – and second-guessing – the clinical and ethical judgments of health care professionals."

The complaint notes, "Under the guise of federal non-discrimination rules, the Department of Health and Human Services ('HHS') seeks to redefine the practice of medicine. HHS’s rules threaten the livelihood of doctors who refuse to provide experimental, sterilizing, 'gender-change' interventions to persons suffering from psychological distress—including minor children."

WND previously reported that Louisiana, Mississippi, Idaho and Montana joined to file one legal challenge to Biden's plan with Defense of Freedom Institute. Texas joined with America First Legal to launch another.

"This is all for a political agenda, ignoring significant safety concerns for young women students in pre-schools, elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, colleges and universities across Louisiana and the entire country," explained Liz Murrill, the attorney general for Louisiana.

"These schools now have to change the way they behave and the way they speak, and whether they can have private spaces for little girls or women. It is enormously invasive, and it is much more than a suggestion; it is a mandate that well exceeds their statutory authority. This all coming from the people who don’t even know how to define the word ‘woman.’"

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos explained to the publication that it's the Biden administration trying to "harm women."

Under Biden's transgender beliefs, separate showers for men and women would be banned, schools would be forced to allow men all access to women's sports teams and facilities, and more.

"The consequences will be shocking and severe. Boys and girls will be forced to share bathrooms, locker rooms, and perhaps even lodging on overnight field trips with members of the opposite sex," the four-state complain charges.

"Adding insult to injury, they will be forced to use ‘preferred pronouns’ or else face punishment, which raises distinct Free Speech and Free Exercise problems. And that’s just the students. Consider parents who, for example, may never hear about the so-called ‘gender affirming’ counseling that their children receive because the Final Rule allowed a school to conceal that information," it said.



