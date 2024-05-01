A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthTHE FATS OF LIFE

One tiny genetic change may be the cause of childhood obesity

'The results were striking'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 1, 2024 at 3:58pm

(Image by Daniela Dimitrova from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Does childhood obesity all come down to the genes? Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania have pinpointed a specific genetic variant that appears to play a significant role in a child’s risk of becoming overweight or obese — and it all comes down to a single “letter” change in the genetic code.

The study, published in the journal Cell Genomics, focused on a region of chromosome 12 that scientists previously flagged in genome-wide association studies (GWAS) as having a link to childhood obesity risk. These powerful studies scan the genomes of large populations to spot genetic markers associated with particular traits or diseases.

The region in question, dubbed the “chr12q13 locus,” has been a bit of a mystery. It was clearly important, ranking among the top hits in childhood obesity GWAS. However, the specific gene or genes responsible for the effect and how they might influence body weight were unclear.

Read the full story ›

