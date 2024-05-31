A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Orange juice makers consider using alternative fruit as prices skyrocket

Global shortage squeezing the market

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 31, 2024 at 3:05pm

(FOX BUSINESS) – A global shortage of oranges that sent prices soaring has prompted some orange juice manufacturers to consider turning to alternative fruits to make the breakfast staple. Global prices for oranges hit $3.68 per pound in April, up about 33% from the $2.76 figure recorded one year ago, according to International Monetary Fund data. That also marks a stunning 210% increase from January 2021, shortly before the inflation crisis began.

"There are three main factors driving the soaring price of orange juice, and it's drought, disease and demand," Ted Jenkin, oXYGen Financial CEO and co-founder, told FOX Business.

The spike stems from declining output in Florida, which is the primary U.S. producer, and disease and extreme weather events in Brazil, which accounts for about 70% of global production.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







