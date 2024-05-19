Organ-transplant patients may also inherit their donor's personality, bizarre findings reveal

(STUDY FINDS) -- A shocking study finds organ transplant recipients may end up with a lot more than just a new heart or kidney. According to researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, the vast majority of these patients may end up inheriting the personality of their donor!

Imagine waking up from surgery not only with a new organ but also with a newfound love for chicken nuggets or suddenly feeling a rush of emotions that weren’t there before. Sounds like something from a sci-fi movie, right? Yet, for many organ transplant recipients, these changes are a real and bewildering experience.

Researchers set out to explore whether individuals who undergo organ transplants experience changes in their personalities and, if so, how common these changes are. They conducted a cross-sectional study involving 47 participants who received organ transplants, ranging from hearts to kidneys. The participants also completed an online survey about their experiences before and after their procedures.

