Papua New Guinea village hit by large landslide

(DW) – A major landslide struck Papua New Guinea's highlands overnight on Friday, local officials and aid groups said, with many feared dead. The landslide hit the village of Kaokalam in the remote Enga province at around 3 a.m. local time as people slept. Images from the scene showed a large chunk of rock and soil cleaved off from a hill overlooking the village. Provincial Governor Peter Ipatas told the AFP news agency that the event had caused "loss of life and property."

The extent of the disaster was not immediately clear, but Australian broadcaster ABC and other media in the region quoted locals and their relatives who said they feared approximately 100 people could be trapped or crushed beneath the rubble.

The president of the local Community Development Association, Vincent Pyati, gave a similar assessment to AFP. "The landslide hit around 3 (a.m.) last night and it looks like more than 100 houses got buried," he said. "It is not yet known how many people were in those houses."

