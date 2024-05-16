Parents' rights group warns about new disciplinary technique sweeping the nation

(DAILY WIRE) – Parental rights group Parents Defending Education released a report on Monday warning about the widespread adoption of “restorative justice” disciplinary practices at schools, saying that the new policies may lead to dangerous and disruptive classrooms.

The report found that there are at least 18,808 schools across 506 school districts with restorative justice policies in place. Restorative justice policies in practice often focus on conversations between offender and victim in contrast to more traditional discipline techniques like suspension and expulsion.

“Restorative justice has proven to be a disaster for school safety and school culture,” Erika Sanzi, the director of outreach for Parents Defending Education, told The Daily Wire. “Are there minor infractions for which it can work? Sure. But in an effort to juke the discipline statistics and feel good about themselves, school districts have allowed their schools to get out of control in terms of defiance, disruption and even violence. It can’t continue.”

