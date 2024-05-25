A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health ScandalsTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Parents say pro-transgender CPS 'illegally' took daughter to Canada

Religious beliefs do not allow transgenderism

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 25, 2024 at 2:50pm

(Image by Victoria from Pixabay)

(BREITBART) – A couple in Montana claims that without a warrant, social workers took their teenage daughter, who wanted to transition to a boy.

As the couple, identified as Todd and Krista Kolstad, are mired in a lawsuit regarding the case, they sent a cease-and-desist letter on Monday to the state’s Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras asking that she stop making false statements and issue an apology, the Daily Montanan reported on Tuesday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The couple’s attorney sent the letter the same day they filed a case in federal district court “alleging that social workers with the State of Montana’s Child Protective Services deceived a state court judge in order to seize the Kolstads’ 14-year-old child without a warrant, and, in the process, ignored their religious freedoms,” the article said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Parents say pro-transgender CPS 'illegally' took daughter to Canada
California gov promised 1,200 tiny homes for homeless. A year later, none have opened
Trump team threatens legal action against filmmakers of 'libelous' movie that depicts him raping Ivana
Iran's military concludes no foul play in Raisi helicopter crash
Illegal immigrant rapist, child sex offender snatched by ICE in sweeping operation
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×