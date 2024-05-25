Parents say pro-transgender CPS 'illegally' took daughter to Canada

(BREITBART) – A couple in Montana claims that without a warrant, social workers took their teenage daughter, who wanted to transition to a boy.

As the couple, identified as Todd and Krista Kolstad, are mired in a lawsuit regarding the case, they sent a cease-and-desist letter on Monday to the state’s Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras asking that she stop making false statements and issue an apology, the Daily Montanan reported on Tuesday.

The couple’s attorney sent the letter the same day they filed a case in federal district court “alleging that social workers with the State of Montana’s Child Protective Services deceived a state court judge in order to seize the Kolstads’ 14-year-old child without a warrant, and, in the process, ignored their religious freedoms,” the article said.

