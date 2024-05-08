Pentagon raises eyebrows with claim Gaza 'lies entirely inside Israel'

(JNS) -- Half a dozen Middle East experts indicated that it was news to them when JNS drew their attention to a recent phrase that the U.S. Defense Department has published on its website referring to the Gaza Strip as “entirely inside Israel.”

“The Gaza Strip, which is about 25 miles long, lies entirely inside Israel and shares a border to the south with Egypt,” C. Todd Lopez wrote on the Pentagon website on Tuesday. “There are three locations along its border where humanitarian supplies could move into Gaza from either Egypt or Israel.”

The same writer wrote the exact same two sentences in an April 4 article on the Defense Department website.

