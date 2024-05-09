A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'People like me': Chris Cuomo admits COVID shots INJURED MILLIONS, including HIMSELF!

'Just standing up sent his heart racing, stinging pain in his eyes, mouth, groin'

Published May 8, 2024 at 9:10pm
Chris Cuomo (CNN)

Chris Cuomo

(THE BLAZE) -- Those who pushed the COVID vaccine the hardest are now finally admitting that it might not have been all it was cracked up to be — and was instead much, much worse.

After the New York Times published an article titled “Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening,” Chris Cuomo became one of those to finally speak out against what’s happened.

Cuomo revealed for the first time that he’s been suffering from side effects that he attributes to the vaccine during an in-depth interview with nurse practitioner Shaun Barcavage, who also claims to have side effects.

