'People need to be arrested': FBI got OK for 'deadly force' at Mar-a-Lago!

The FBI's shocking armed raid on President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida after he finished his first term in the White House remains one of the stunners of the Joe Biden era at the federal agency.

Officers marched onto the property, demanded compliance with their orders for privacy and a video security system, scattered government documents on the floor and photographed them, and then took boxes and boxes – apparently snatching some of Trump's private belongings.

This all happened because the leftists at the National Archives apparently colluded with the Biden White House to assemble a criminal case against Trump – at a time when his representatives apparently were trying to work out all of the disputes that were involved in ownership of documents from his presidency.

Now it's gone further.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A lot.

Was deadly force authorized in hopes that President Trump or his family would be harmed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (314 Votes) 3% (9 Votes)

Investigative journalist Julie Kelly, who has pursued the misbehaviors of the Biden administration diligently, has discovered from government documents that the FBI agents in the raid were authorized to use "deadly force when necessary."

That would have been one way, although extreme, to assure the Democrats victory in their lawfare campaign to try to prevent Trump from challenging the "diminished" Joe Biden for the White House this year.

Actually, that could have made the subsequent "lawfare" cases unnecessary.

Twitchy explained, "It sounds like the FBI and other government officials went into Mar-a-Lago like they were going on the Bin Laden raid. But wait, it gets even worse."

Tons of new unsealed filings on classified docs case--I will try to post as much as I can (there goes the workout) but this is mind-blowing. FBI authorized the use of deadly force at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/f0lR6UifAH — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

She continued, "Oh my God. Armed FBI agents were preparing to confront Trump and even engage Secret Service if necessary. They were going to go door to door to terrorize MAL guests and even pick the locks. Gestapo."

Evidence now shows that the White House was in contact with those trying to resolve the disputes over the Trump presidency papers. And it's known that in virtually every other such situation, there were negotiations over the possession of papers, not armed SWAT raids.

In fact, Joe Biden was found by a special counsel to have likely willfully and knowingly kept classified government papers from his days as senator and vice president. Yet the special counsel recommended no charges against him because of his "diminished" capabilities.

Also, former Vice President Mike Pence was given a pass for also having government papers.

Kelly pointed out that the government papers, opened up during one of the multiple lawfare cases against Trump, noted, "FBI had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone 'injured' during the raid."

She noted the FBI's Steven D'Antuono pushed the rules and pointed out that Merrick Garland authorized the raid.

"FBI risked the lives of Donald Trump, his family, his staff, and MAL guests for a publicity stunt to make it look like Trump stole national security files. People need to be arrested for this."

Here is the use of deadly force instructions attached to the FBI's operational instructions. Head of Washington FBI field office when this was executed: Steven D'Antuono. Recall who authorized the raid: Merrick Garland The FBI risked the lives of Donald Trump, his family, his… pic.twitter.com/XHHLDYqWgV — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

President Trump immediately turned it into an accusation against Biden, writing on social media:

"Wow! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the 'Icebox,' and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ, in their Illegal and Unconstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE. NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE – 25th AMENDMENT!"

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!