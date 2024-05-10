Pfizer very quietly agrees to settle 10,000 cancer lawsuits

(REVOLVER) -- What should be splashed across headlines nationwide is oddly quiet. In a muffled bombshell, Pfizer, a titan in Big Pharma, has just settled a shocking 10,000 lawsuits linked to cancer and the antacid Zantac. Yes, you heard that right—banishing heartburn could now be a deadly choice, thanks to Big Pharma. These are the same so-called “experts” who rushed to declare their sketchy COVID vaccine was perfectly safe even before it was properly tested. Now it’s clear why so many people were skeptical—and rightly so.

Breaking: Pfizer agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits which accused Pfizer of hiding cancer risks caused by the anti-heartburn medication Zantac. Thousands of lawsuits were filed in courts nation-wide. Details of the settlements have not been disclosed to the public. pic.twitter.com/cUChkPsFxu — TeasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 8, 2024

Big Pharma has turned marketing into an art form. They hook us with catchy jingles and fun little cartoon commercials, making their products seem almost wholesome—and, of course, totally safe. Take this old ad for Zantac as a perfect example:

Many may be wondering, how on earth can Big Pharma hide something like cancer from the public? Well, sadly, it’s easy for them. They outright lie. In addition, they manipulate and hide clinical trial data. And don’t put it past them to pay off doctors, researchers, and scientists, not to mention politicians and the media.

Read the full story ›