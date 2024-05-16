From the Pit to Power: An election drama in 2 acts

Joe Biden's claim, speaking recently to Democrat donors, that Donald Trump intends to be a democracy-demolishing dictator, if elected, is shameless. "He's saying it out loud," Biden seethed.

No, Joe, he didn't.

The accusation stems from Trump's playful response to a Sean Hannity question during a December town hall meeting in Iowa. To anyone watching it was clear that Trump was declaring his intention, Day 1, to address immigration and the economy. "I want to close the border and drill, drill, drill," he said, grinning.

Though spawning scores of fear-mongering articles from left-leaning publications, the former and possibly future president's intent is no different than Biden's swift Inauguration Day move to dismantle Trumpian policies – shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, rolling back border policies, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, etc.

Biden's fling with tyranny continues unabated. His despotic nature's most brilliant display is in the Prosecutorial Pit into which his weaponized Department of Justice has dragged his chief political rival.

As a scholar of ancient Semitic literature, the brotherly alignment of Establishment entities seeking to silence Trump reminds me of the Joseph narrative in the book of Genesis, prompting me to re-imagine Joseph's journey from the Pit to Power as an unfolding 2024 election drama.

My cast of characters?

Trump will play Joseph, the betrayed hero who, rising from the pit, faces the decision of whether to enact vengeance on his enemies, or to forgive.

Joseph's conspiratorial half-brothers will be played by the unelected bureaucratic Deep State, supported by the "Brothers" of the Establishment – legacy media, Big Tech/Google/Facebook, Hollywood, leftist academia – all united in their hatred of Trump's MAGA dreams.

Finally, I cast YOU, the American voter, to fill the role of Father Jacob. Since all elected officials – Democrat, Republican, Independent – are half-brothers in the sense that they are sired by the same "father," the American electorate, you will be perfect for the role.

My Joseph/Trump drama unfolds in two stages:

Act One – the Prosecutorial Pit, is set in the present, the Brothers of the Deep State boasting of their having hauled Trump into the pit of a Manhattan courtroom.

Act Two – Presidential Power, imagines Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2025. Having risen, Joseph-like, from the pit and freshly sworn into power, Trump must answer Hannity's Day 1 question: If elected, will you seek revenge?

Act One: The Prosecutorial Pit

(All quotations are from the Jewish Publication Society's Hebrew/English Tanakh)

Joseph tended the flocks with his brothers and brought bad reports of them to their father. Now Israel loved Joseph best of all his sons, and he made him an ornamented tunic. And when his brothers saw that their father loved him more than any of his brothers, they hated him. (Genesis 37:2-4)

Spokesman for the Deep State Brothers: "Hate him? More than you could possibly imagine! His 'bad reports' about us to our father, the voters, never cease, even after we've gagged him. Our hatred boils with polls showing our father's love for the dreamer growing, and don't even get us started about those 100,000 Deplorables cheering him on in New Jersey last weekend. Blue Jersey, of all places!

"Frankly, we were stunned in 2016 that our father's love for Trump elected him. I assure you the brothers will not allow that to happen again! We made certain of that in 2020 with 81 million … (a loud, Kamala-like cackle offstage distracts the brothers, the spokesman needing a second to compose).

"As I was saying, 81 million of you ripped that Technicolor Dreamcoat right off Trump's hump! (The brothers laughter is followed by a souring, reflective mood on the spokesman's face).

"And yet, here we are, again. It's like a time machine has shuttled us back to 2016.

(Smiling) "We have a plan, though."

Joseph had a dream which he told to his brothers. He said to them, "Hear this dream which I have dreamed ..." His brothers answered, "Do you mean to reign over us? And they hated him even more for his talk about his dreams. (37:5-6, 8)

Spokesman: "See, our eldest Brother Joe wasn't wrong. Trump said it out loud, that dictatorship is his dream!"

Joseph followed his brothers. They saw him from afar, and before he came close to them they conspired to kill him. "Here comes that dreamer! Come now, let us kill him and throw him into one of the pits; and we can say, 'A savage beast devoured him." (37:17b – 20)

Spokesman: "No, we won't need to kill him, though I confess drooling with delight when leftist comedians carelessly imagine it, like when Kathy Griffin held up Trump's mock-decapitated head!

"Enough of that, though. We don't need to kill him. All we need are sham trials; the courtroom pit suffices to take him off the campaign trail."

So Joseph's master had him put him in prison, but even while he was there in prison, the LORD was with Joseph. (39:20-21a)

Spokesman: "Oh, how we would love to see Trump in prison over salacious stories from the likes of E. Jean Carroll (we can't believe that dingbat's story ourselves!) or Stormy Daniels, the current ex-paramour du jour. Are the stories true? What does it matter? We have the prosecutors, the judges, the juries.

"True, he's not in prison, yet, despite our sisters on 'The View' imagining which prison would be the best fit for the Orange Man. Personally, I liked Whoopi's idea. Let's go with Gitmo.

(As the brothers laugh, the spokesman again grows reflective) "I have a haunting feeling though that, even in prison, things will somehow work out for him."

Act Two: Presidential Power

Joseph said to his brothers: "I am Joseph. Is my father still well?" But his brothers could not answer him, so dumbfounded were they. (45:3)

Trump (triumphantly): "My father IS still well! You, the voters, have rescued me from the Prosecutorial Pit! Look at them now, my half-brothers, and have no pity. Beautiful is the fear of those who hated me, lying about me with hoax after hoax after hoax!

"Now, my friends, like Dantes in 'The Count of Monte Cristo,' are you ready for me to take sweet revenge on my enemies? On YOUR enemies!"

Then Joseph said to his brothers, "Come forward to me." And when they came forward, he said, "I am your brother, Joseph, he whom you sold into Egypt. Now, do not be distressed or reproach yourselves because you sold me hither; it was to save life that God sent me ahead of you … to ensure your survival on earth, so it was not you who sent me here, but God." (45:4-5, 7-8)

Trump (perplexed, speaking directly to the treacherous brothers): "Something strange, entirely unexpected, is coming over me as I think of my father, the voters who saw through your lies.

"Had I been inaugurated a month ago, a week ago, even yesterday, I think I would have relished the opportunity to cast you all into prison, to harm you as you have sought to harm me.

"But I see, so clearly, that under the most corrupt president in our history, Joe Biden, we nearly lost our country. (pausing, reflective)

"So I will not continue his tyranny. Oddly, I am at peace, determined to be the unifying factor that Biden promised, but never intended, to be.

"I believe God sent me to ensure America's survival, that a divine hand has guided my journey from the Prosecutorial Pit to Presidential Power.

"How will I wield that power? The garment you have prepared for my shoulders is woven – I see now – of finer materials than revenge. I will unite, not divide, the brothers."

He then kissed all his brothers and wept upon them; only then were his brothers able to talk to him. (45:15)

Trump (joyfully, speaking to all): "My fellow Americans! We cannot Make America Great Again if we continue the dictatorial course of Joe Biden.

"Let us Make America Great Again, not with vengeance, but with a sense of divine providence using me as an unworthy instrument, at this moment in time, to lead America on a path to prosperity and peace.

"God Bless the United States of America!"

Author's post-curtain final note:

President Trump's Act Two expression of forgiveness, trusting divine providence, is based entirely on the Joseph story. The author, however, confesses his hope for something more of a Count of Monte Cristo type of retribution for the corrupt actions of the Deep State.

Assumed in the Joseph narrative not only the brothers' fear, but also their remorse for their actions. Will the "Brothers" who have aligned against Trump show such remorse?

Will the 51 intelligence figures, leftist media and Biden himself, all lying about the laptop, ever admit their lies to their father, the American people?

Will Pulitzer Prize-winning authors of articles on 2016 Russian collusion return their awards in shame?

Will Pelosi, Schiff and a host of other Democrat leaders claiming "proof" of collusion, ever apologize to their father, the voters?

Will leftist media, lying about Trump's "dictator" comment – upon which this Joseph/Trump drama is based – ever apologize for knowingly skewing his words?

Fat chance. So, I say – admitting that I need a more Joseph-like spirit in my heart – let's keep retribution on the table!

