Plane forced to make emergency landing on popular beach in front of beachgoers

(NEW YORK POST) – A pilot and his passenger escaped uninjured Wednesday after their plane made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach — the second time the aircraft was involved in such a situation in eight years.

Video posted to social media shows the single-engine Cessna 152 gliding over the small strip of sand at Cedar Beach in Mt. Sinai just as the sun was setting over the horizon.

The plane landed safely on the sand and continued on for several seconds before the nose of the aircraft dipped into the sand, exposing the aircraft’s underbelly.

