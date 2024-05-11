Planet Fitness membership drop 'significant' over transgender customer

(NEW YORK POST) – Planet Fitness admitted it suffered a “fairly significant” drop in membership sign-ups after one of its gyms unleashed a media firestorm by allowing a transgender customer to shave in the women’s locker room — and the company plans to hike prices by 50%.

Executives slashed its forecasts for sales and profits on Thursday, blaming in part the March 11 incident at a Planet Fitness in Fairbanks, Alaska that went viral after outraged member Patricia Silva posted a video about confronting the transgender customer.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The first part of March was pretty good,” Chief Financial Officer Tom Fitzgerald said Thursday after release of weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue.

Read the full story ›