Planet Fitness membership drop 'significant' over transgender customer

Man shaved in women's locker room

Published May 11, 2024 at 12:30pm

(NEW YORK POST) – Planet Fitness admitted it suffered a “fairly significant” drop in membership sign-ups after one of its gyms unleashed a media firestorm by allowing a transgender customer to shave in the women’s locker room — and the company plans to hike prices by 50%.

Executives slashed its forecasts for sales and profits on Thursday, blaming in part the March 11 incident at a Planet Fitness in Fairbanks, Alaska that went viral after outraged member Patricia Silva posted a video about confronting the transgender customer.

“The first part of March was pretty good,” Chief Financial Officer Tom Fitzgerald said Thursday after release of weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue.

