Planned Parenthood now citing doula who suffered lack of care with HIS abortion

Social media is taking Planned Parenthood, the abortion industry giant in America, to task this week for promoting a doula who is using "lack of care" in HIS abortion as incentive to help others.

Meet Ash Williams, a trans abortion doula redefining reproductive support. After experiencing a lack of care during his own abortion, Ash now provides holistic, compassionate care to those choosing not to remain pregnant. Read more: https://t.co/Tz505xuMQp — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 29, 2024

"You think you're a health care provider but don't even know that men can't get pregnant," openly wondered LifeNews.com.

You think you're a health care provider but don't even know that men can't get pregnant. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 29, 2024

A commentary at Twitchy, possibly without meaning it, got brutal.

"Women have babies. Men do not have babies. Therefore, men cannot have abortions."

The statement continued, "You'd think Planned Parenthood of all organizations would know how this works BUT since they started losing ground to pro-life, they've tried to broaden their appeal to mentally ill people who think they were born in the wrong bodies. Who need help, not enabling but we digress."

The report noted "the pushback was SO BAD" the responses were turned off.

But not before Savannah opined, "A man has never had an abortion no matter how many mentally ill women claim to be men."

Promoting the transgender ideology that men can become women and vice versa, as they choose, has been one of Joe Biden's primary goals for his tenure in the White House.

It does defy science, as being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level.

