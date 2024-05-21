Plastic contamination discovered in human testicles putting male fertility at risk

(STUDY FINDS) -- There’s no question plastic pollution is everywhere. Studies have shown that people are both breathing in and eating concerning amounts of plastic microparticles every week. Now, a new report finds that men may have even more to worry about. Researchers at the University of New Mexico have discovered “significant concentrations” of microplastics in the testicles of both dogs and humans.

Concerningly, the new findings may explain worrying trends revolving around male fertility. Researchers say plastic contamination may be exposing men to chemicals that are directly disrupting their reproductive health. Specifically, the study published in the journal Toxicological Sciences uncovered 12 types of microplastics in 47 canine and 23 human testes.

Our study revealed the presence of microplastics in all human and canine testes,” reports Dr. Xiaozhong “John” Yu, a professor at the UNM College of Nursing, in a university release.

Read the full story ›