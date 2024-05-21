Plato's final resting place revealed after researchers restore ancient scroll

(STUDY FINDS) -- ROME -- In a remarkable discovery, a team of researchers has uncovered the long-lost location of Plato’s tomb, thanks to the cutting-edge analysis of an ancient carbonized papyrus scroll. The scroll, which contains Philodemus of Gadara’s “History of the Academy,” has revealed that the great philosopher was laid to rest in a private garden within the Academy in Athens, near the Museion, a sanctuary dedicated to the Muses.

This monumental finding is just one of the many insights gained from the “GreekSchools” research project, which has applied advanced imaging techniques to decipher over 1,000 new words, constituting 30 percent of the text.

The revelation of Plato’s burial place is a significant milestone in the study of ancient Greek philosophy and the life of one of its most influential figures. Prior to this discovery, it was only known that Plato was buried somewhere within the Academy, but the exact location remained a mystery. The newfound knowledge of his final resting place, a private garden reserved for the Platonic school, sheds light on the reverence and respect accorded to the philosopher by his followers and successors.

