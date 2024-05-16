A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Police clear pro-Palestinian encampment on major campus

Action came after school officials reached impasse with protesters

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:43pm

(CHICAGO SUN TIMES) – Chicago police cleared out a pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus early Thursday morning after school officials said they had reached an impasse with the protesters.

The encampment, which had been in place since April 30, was the last remaining in the Chicago area and the longest-standing in the country. Last week, campus police at the University of Chicago cleared a pro-Palestinian encampment, ending an eight-day demonstration.

All demonstrators had been moved from the encampment on the main quad by midday, while a peaceful rally was held nearby. Crews from the university had removed tents, flags and other equipment, and officers were no longer wearing riot gear.

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







