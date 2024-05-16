Police searching for man accused of stabbing woman in neck at college

(KOIN) – A man is accused of stabbing a woman in the neck on the campus of Clark College in Vancouver on Tuesday, which briefly placed the school in lockdown that afternoon. Now, police are searching for the suspect and releasing images of him to the public.

The Vancouver Police Department said the man may have been involved in another encounter with a different woman the day before in the parking lot at the college.

Police described the man’s appearance via a surveillance camera image, saying he is “East Asian or Middle Eastern, 30-40 years of age, medium build with a beard.”

