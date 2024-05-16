A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
These are the most polluted cities in the U.S.

Air quality responsible for 7 million deaths annually

Published May 16, 2024 at 5:19pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – According to the World Health Organization, air pollution is responsible for 7 million deaths annually, and could cost the global economy between $18–25 trillion by 2060 in annual welfare costs, or roughly 4–6% of world GDP.

And with predictions that 7 in 10 people will make their homes in urban centers by mid-century, cities are fast becoming one of the frontlines in the global effort to clear the air.

In this visualization, Visual Capitalist's Chris Dickert uses 2024 data from the State of the Air report from the American Lung Association to show the most polluted cities in the United States.

