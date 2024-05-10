Polytechnic university goes woke, rolls out DEI initiatives for 20 campus divisions

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A university in Massachusetts dedicated to developing future scientists and engineers also appears to be seriously focused on infusing diversity, equity and inclusion into its programs.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a 160-year-old institution focused on training students in STEM fields, recently announced that 20 departments, units, schools or other divisions had successfully infused DEI initiatives into their programs over the 2023-24 school year.

The School of Arts & Sciences, for example, held “syllabus inclusivity” workshops focused on “pronoun usage, inclusive strategies, and conscientious citation practices,” the university stated in a news release.

