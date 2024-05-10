A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Polytechnic university goes woke, rolls out DEI initiatives for 20 campus divisions

'Syllabus inclusivity' workshops have 'pronoun usage, inclusive strategies, and conscientious citation practices'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:31pm

(Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A university in Massachusetts dedicated to developing future scientists and engineers also appears to be seriously focused on infusing diversity, equity and inclusion into its programs.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a 160-year-old institution focused on training students in STEM fields, recently announced that 20 departments, units, schools or other divisions had successfully infused DEI initiatives into their programs over the 2023-24 school year.

The School of Arts & Sciences, for example, held “syllabus inclusivity” workshops focused on “pronoun usage, inclusive strategies, and conscientious citation practices,” the university stated in a news release.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Polytechnic university goes woke, rolls out DEI initiatives for 20 campus divisions
Why Biden's Gaza refugee plan is a hard 'hell no'
Preacher charged again for housing homeless, refuses to back down
ANOTHER mega baptism: Church dunks 1,600+ new believers on beach
25 STATES sue Biden for 'using technologies that don't work in the real world'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×