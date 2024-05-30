A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Pope Francis apologizes for using 'homophobic terms' in meeting with bishops

'The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 30, 2024 at 12:37pm
Pope Francis from behind (Photo by Nacho Arteaga on Unsplash)

Pope Francis from behind

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Pope Francis has issued an apology for using a derogatory description during a recent closed meeting with a group of Italian Catholic bishops while discussing a ban on homosexuals from seminaries.

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, released a statement Tuesday explaining that the pontiff is sorry for using an Italian word that loosely translates in English to "faggotness."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he apologizes to those who felt offended by the use of a term, as reported by others," stated Bruni.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pope Francis apologizes for using 'homophobic terms' in meeting with bishops
City accused of banning chaplains from praying in Jesus' name
Major denomination unveils new pride shield in celebration of LGBT inclusion
Romanian organized crime group targeting places of worship across eastern states
Video game developer requires 'inclusive word choice' in coding
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×