FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Pope Francis paves way for canonization of 1st millennial saint

Italian teenage computer wizard died of leukemia in 2006

Published May 24, 2024 at 12:43pm
Vatican (Pixabay)

Vatican

(AP NEWS) – Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.

Carlo Acutis, born on May 3, 1991, in London and then moved with his Italian parents to Milan as a child, was the youngest contemporary person to be beatified by Francis in Assisi in 2020.

The approval of a second miracle for Acutis was notified by the Pontiff on Thursday during a meeting with the head of the Vatican’s saint-making department, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, a Vatican statement said.

