Faith World
TESTING THE FAITH

Pope: Gay men should be barred from seminary, accused of using derogatory word

'It is necessary to put down markers'

Published May 28, 2024 at 5:24pm

(Image by Annett_Klingner from Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Pope Francis reportedly told a group of bishops that homosexual men should not be allowed to enter seminary to train for the priesthood and is accused of using a vulgar Italian phrase to describe the queer community in his remarks.

Francis endorsed the ban during a 90-minute, closed-door meeting with over 200 members of the Italian bishops' conference on May 20 at Vatican City, according to reports. The restriction is based on a 2005 document crafted under the administration of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

The Jesuit publication America reported the news on Monday, citing Italian media and an "informed source, who did not want to be identified."

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×