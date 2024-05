(FAITHWIRE) -- A popular actor recently unleashed on the Bible, God, and religion, calling faith a figment of people’s imaginations and critiquing the impact of religion on society.

“Succession” star Brian Cox called the Bible “one of the worst books ever” and said those who believe the Adam and Eve narrative are “stupid” in a recent episode of “The Starting Line” podcast.

Cox, 77, even seemed to allege so-called patriarchal issues have been sparked, in part, by the Bible’s Genesis narrative.

