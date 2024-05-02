A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT

Potatoes retain USDA classification as vegetable, not grain, in bipartisan effort

'When prepared properly, the potato is a wonderfully nutritious food'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:46pm

(WFIN) – A bipartisan effort in the U.S. Senate has resulted in the USDA retaining its classification of the humble potato as a vegetable under Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

A letter written by Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado and GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine “opposing any reclassification of a potato as a grain instead of a vegetable” is responsible for the spud keeping its title. Per a press release from the office of Sen. Susan Collins, Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack called personally to give the news Tuesday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Sen. Collins shared in her press release, “The reclassification of potatoes would have sent a false message to the public that the USDA believes that potatoes are not healthy.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Potatoes retain USDA classification as vegetable, not grain, in bipartisan effort
Biden unveils $3 billion for push to replace all lead pipes in 10 years
Productivity data delivers more bad news about Biden's economy
Midwest state becomes latest to take on Biden's illegal alien crisis
Principal replaced, officials on leave after viral video shows drag queen performing at prom
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×