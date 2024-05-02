Potatoes retain USDA classification as vegetable, not grain, in bipartisan effort

(WFIN) – A bipartisan effort in the U.S. Senate has resulted in the USDA retaining its classification of the humble potato as a vegetable under Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

A letter written by Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado and GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine “opposing any reclassification of a potato as a grain instead of a vegetable” is responsible for the spud keeping its title. Per a press release from the office of Sen. Susan Collins, Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack called personally to give the news Tuesday.

Sen. Collins shared in her press release, “The reclassification of potatoes would have sent a false message to the public that the USDA believes that potatoes are not healthy.”

