Powerful geomagnetic storm reaches Earth

Possible impact on GPS, power grids through Saturday evening

Published May 11, 2024 at 11:07am

(NEW YORK POST) – The powerful geomagnetic storm that will make the northern lights visible to much of the US has been upgraded to a Level 5, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric announced in an updated warning.

“Extreme” G5 conditions reached Earth from the sun shortly before 7 p.m. Friday night — the first geomagnetic storm of such magnitude since Halloween 2003, according to the federal agency. That storm resulted in power outages in Sweden and damaged transformers in South Africa, NOAA said.

A G5 geomagnetic storm can cause “widespread voltage control problems and protective system problems can occur, some grid systems may experience complete collapse or blackouts,” according to NOAA’s storm scale.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.








