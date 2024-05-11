Powerful geomagnetic storm reaches Earth

(NEW YORK POST) – The powerful geomagnetic storm that will make the northern lights visible to much of the US has been upgraded to a Level 5, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric announced in an updated warning.

“Extreme” G5 conditions reached Earth from the sun shortly before 7 p.m. Friday night — the first geomagnetic storm of such magnitude since Halloween 2003, according to the federal agency. That storm resulted in power outages in Sweden and damaged transformers in South Africa, NOAA said.

An extreme Level 5 Geomagnetic Solar Storm will impact the earth this weekend, the largest in over 20 years. #solarstorm #solarflare #aurora #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/NCYhvTjXhN — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) May 11, 2024

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A G5 geomagnetic storm can cause “widespread voltage control problems and protective system problems can occur, some grid systems may experience complete collapse or blackouts,” according to NOAA’s storm scale.

Read the full story ›