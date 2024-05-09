A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE

Preacher charged again for housing homeless, refuses to back down

'They will not stop until Pastor Chris is sitting in a jail cell'

Published May 9, 2024 at 6:26pm

(FAITHWIRE) -- The attorney for an Ohio pastor who reportedly faces criminal charges for housing the poor is accusing City of Bryan officials of “unlawful harassment” and waging “lawfare.”

Ryan Gardner, an attorney with First Liberty, a religious liberty law firm, told CBN News there’s a hearing May 13 seeking injunctive relief to stop the city’s actions against Dad’s Place and its pastor, Chris Avell.

“On April 24th, the fire chief, the assistant fire chief, and a police officer burst through the church’s doors [at] 5:30 a.m. for a surprise, unannounced fire inspection,” Gardner said. “And, upon completing that inspection, they immediately cited the church for new violations, which had never been discussed before.”

Read the full story ›

