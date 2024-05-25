A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Israel U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED

Prep school's anti-Semitism report admits faculty blamed 'wealthy, influential Jewish parents' for tension

'There is a pervasive anger and it is all driven by an erosion of trust'

Around the Web
Published May 25, 2024 at 4:38pm

(NEW YORK POST) – A much-anticipated internal report about anti-Semitism at elite Collegiate prep school admitted that some faculty members blamed “wealthy and influential” Jewish parents for tensions at the school following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

Finger-pointing faculty, parents and students skirted close to “one of the oldest and most pervasive anti-Semitic tropes,” the report, obtained by The Post, conceded. The report was compiled in March and released on May 17.

The findings came in the wake of a November 2023 letter to head of school David Lourie and Board of Trustees president Jonathan K. Youngwood – and signed by more than 100 Jewish parents – which said the school’s internal response to the Hamas butchery “did not meet the moment.”

×