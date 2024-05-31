Preschool teacher saves former student's life by donating her liver

(NEW YORK POST) – Ezra Toczek, 5, got more than a gold star from his preschool teacher — he received a liver. The young child was put on the transplant list in February after being diagnosed with end-stage liver disease, and subsequent liver failure, as a result of damage to the organ suffered at birth.

But in March, his former preschool teacher Carissa Fisher applied to become a living donor — someone who is healthy and donates an organ or a part of an organ to someone in need of one — after hearing of Ezra’s condition. Last week, she learned she had been approved.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

On Saturday, May 25, Fisher arrived at the Toczek family’s Western New York home to deliver the good news in person, with a stuffed animal, balloons and a handmade sign in tow.

Read the full story ›