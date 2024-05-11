Prince Harry 'in tears' after King Charles bestows military honor on Prince William

(NEW YORK POST) – Prince Harry was reduced to tears after learning King Charles had bestowed a new honor upon Prince William, a royal expert claims. On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that William, 41, will be made colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps – despite Prince Harry, 39, having personally served with the unit in Afghanistan.

The announcement appeared timed to inflict maximum pain on Harry, coming on the same day that he returned to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. “King Charles’ announcement… is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalized and underrated,” royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror on Saturday. “He is said to have been in tears when he heard.”

“What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems – his brother.”

