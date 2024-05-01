WATCH: Prince William gives rare Kate Middleton health update as princess battles cancer

(FOX NEWS) -- Prince William has given a rare update on his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, who is battling cancer.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales made a stop at James’ Place Newcastle in England, where he was greeted by well-wishers. His wife has postponed public-facing duties while receiving treatment.

Prince William gives an update on Kate and the kids pic.twitter.com/ZH63bi8zx1 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 30, 2024

"Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" says one woman, as heard in a video shared to Instagram by the royals fan account WalesVideos.

Read the full story ›