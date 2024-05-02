A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Principal replaced, officials on leave after viral video shows drag queen performing at prom

Parents outraged: 'That's not something for children to see'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:03pm

(THE BLAZE) – School officials are in hot water after parents found out about a drag queen performance at a high school prom in New Mexico. Channell Segura, Chief of Albuquerque Public Schools, admitted to parents that the drag queen performed at the Atrisco Heritage Academy on April 20.

A viral video on social media showed the drag queen, whose stage name is Mythica Sahreen, dancing provocatively while students stand around in a circle. Students who attended the prom told KOB-TV that they weren't offended by the performance but that it crossed a line and made them uncomfortable.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Parents were outraged at the performance and demanded that the officials who approved the performance be fired. "It was just very inappropriate for the kids to see that. I think that's something that belongs in a club – in a nightclub. That's not something for children to see," said Valentin Trujillo, a parent of two students at the school, to KOAT-TV.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Principal replaced, officials on leave after viral video shows drag queen performing at prom
Cost of Biden's student debt cancellation could reach $1.4 trillion
Protest-afflicted university urges professors to cancel final exams, move testing remote
Lawsuit alleges pro-Palestinian groups behind campus protests collaborate with Hamas
2nd Boeing whistleblower dies suddenly after claiming safety flaws ignored
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×