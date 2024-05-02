Principal replaced, officials on leave after viral video shows drag queen performing at prom

(THE BLAZE) – School officials are in hot water after parents found out about a drag queen performance at a high school prom in New Mexico. Channell Segura, Chief of Albuquerque Public Schools, admitted to parents that the drag queen performed at the Atrisco Heritage Academy on April 20.

A viral video on social media showed the drag queen, whose stage name is Mythica Sahreen, dancing provocatively while students stand around in a circle. Students who attended the prom told KOB-TV that they weren't offended by the performance but that it crossed a line and made them uncomfortable.

Parents were outraged at the performance and demanded that the officials who approved the performance be fired. "It was just very inappropriate for the kids to see that. I think that's something that belongs in a club – in a nightclub. That's not something for children to see," said Valentin Trujillo, a parent of two students at the school, to KOAT-TV.

