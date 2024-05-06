WATCH: U.S.-based Muslim leader blames America for Gaza 'genocide'

An anti-Israel activist says the Gaza war, launched by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians last Oct. 7 when 1,200 victims were butchered, often in horrific fashion, is about American genocide.

It is the Middle East Media Research Institute that has identified the video.

Executive-Director of CAIR-LA Hussam Ayloush Delivers Friday Sermon at UCLA Student Encampment: This Is as Much an American Genocide as It Is an Israeli Genocide @CAIRNational @CAIRCalifornia pic.twitter.com/89aOrcKKbI — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 5, 2024

The comments are from Hussam Ayloush, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Affairs Los Angeles chapter.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Do you agree with Hussam Ayloush on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 20% (1 Votes) 80% (4 Votes)

During a sermon at the UCLA anti-Israel student encampment on April 26, 2024, he said, "It is as much an American genocide as it is an Israeli genocide."

Ayloush, also a California Democratic Party delegate, said, "This is as much an American genocide as it is an Israeli genocide. After all, it is our F-16s and F-35s, it is our two-ton bombs, it is our billions and billions – tens of billions of dollars, now of taxpayers money. It is our veto power that continues to support and provide cover for this genocide."

The terrorists of Hamas who slaughtered Israeli civilians immediately after started claiming it was a "genocide" for Israel to dispatch its military to work to eliminate the threat of terror from Hamas, based in Gaza. Anti-Israel radicals across America, in fact, have adopted that messaging, despite the fact it was Hamas that attacked Israel.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!