A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Faith Israel Politics U.S. WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Pro-Israel group in 'complete shock' over U.S. hotel's alleged response to 'pro-Hamas' threats

'There's obviously a contract dispute issue, but, more importantly, there's a federal law'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 15, 2024 at 6:49pm

(Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- A conservative legal firm is accusing a Tennessee hotel of canceling a pro-Israel meeting and demanding the establishment honor its commitment to the organizing party.

First Liberty, a religious freedom firm, sent a letter Monday to Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel, imploring the venue to “fulfill its contractual obligation to HaYovel, a Christian ministry that was scheduled to hold a summit supporting Israel at the hotel next week,” according to a press release.

The firm’s attorneys, who accused the hotel of breaching “its contractual obligation,” decried the alleged actions and lambasted the hotel for purportedly canceling The Israel Summit, a conference for pro-Israel supporters who believe the nation has a right to the Holy Land where it currently resides.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pro-Israel group in 'complete shock' over U.S. hotel's alleged response to 'pro-Hamas' threats
Our billions aren't helping Ukraine
The Brit who beat Pelosi in Oxford Union debate
Oops! The 'clot shot' causes ... clots
Christian bridal designer vs. LGBTQ Mafia
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×