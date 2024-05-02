A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
ElectionELECTION 2024

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestine supporters unite against Biden, Dems in 'panic mode'

'It finally happened. Joe managed to get both sides of the protest to hate him for different reasons'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:27pm
An American flag is burned during an anti-American and anti-Israel protest in New York City on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Video screenshot)

An American flag is burned during an anti-American and anti-Israel protest in New York City on Monday, April 15, 2024.

(ZEROHEDGE) – In early March, President Biden and the Democrats called for the "Unity of all Americans."

Fast forward to the Marxist revolution spreading like stage four cancer at the nation's colleges and universities, anti-Israel and counter-protesters found common ground, or perhaps a glimpse of solidarity, when both sides were heard chanting "F**K Joe Biden" this week at the University of Alabama.

"It finally happened. Joe managed to get both sides of the protest to hate him for different reasons," X user Alex The Ghost wrote.

Read the full story ›

