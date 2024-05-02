Pro-Israel, pro-Palestine supporters unite against Biden, Dems in 'panic mode'

(ZEROHEDGE) – In early March, President Biden and the Democrats called for the "Unity of all Americans."

Fast forward to the Marxist revolution spreading like stage four cancer at the nation's colleges and universities, anti-Israel and counter-protesters found common ground, or perhaps a glimpse of solidarity, when both sides were heard chanting "F**K Joe Biden" this week at the University of Alabama.

"It finally happened. Joe managed to get both sides of the protest to hate him for different reasons," X user Alex The Ghost wrote.

