Are the pro-Palestine protesters winning?

(THE AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE) – For President Joe Biden and his administration, the conflict in Gaza is already a two-front war.

The first front is in Gaza itself: Israel seems intent on escalating its war against Hamas in Gaza by invading Rafah. The consternation caused by Israel’s moves against Rafah has sparked further concerns that a northern front against Hezbollah in Lebanon could open up in full. But that’s not the second front that is causing concern in the Biden administration. That would be the domestic front: Pro-Palestine encampments on college campuses and protest votes in crucial primaries are causing the Biden administration to reconsider its Gaza war strategy.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Protests and encampments at major universities throughout the country have dominated headlines and social-media discourse in recent weeks. At the start, right-of-center outlets have covered these campus movements with mockery and scorn. It’s mostly deserved: Man-on-the-street interviews with college students camping out on university quads prove they haven’t got a clue what the conflict is about or what’s really going on; Columbia students took over a university hall only to ask for the university to provide them with food and water; social media videos boast about the “beautiful” graffiti defacing great architecture.

Read the full story ›