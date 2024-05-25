Professors: Asian women like white men due to 'internalized racism'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “Internalized racism” may explain the preference some Asian women have for white men, according to a study in the journal, Sex Roles.

“Path analyses showed that internalized racism was associated with stronger dating preference toward White men and weaker dating preference and physical attraction to Asian men,” Bryn Mawr College Professor Thomas Le wrote with co-author Lydia Ahn. The latter teaches at Arizona State University.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The paper hypothesized “the implicit exclusion of Black and Latino men may stem from anti-Black messaging that some Asian Americans hear from their parents.”

Read the full story ›