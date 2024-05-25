A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE LEFT UNHINGED

Professors: Asian women like white men due to 'internalized racism'

Scale included: 'Lighter skin is generally more attractive than darker skin'

Published May 25, 2024 at 11:52am

(Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “Internalized racism” may explain the preference some Asian women have for white men, according to a study in the journal, Sex Roles.

“Path analyses showed that internalized racism was associated with stronger dating preference toward White men and weaker dating preference and physical attraction to Asian men,” Bryn Mawr College Professor Thomas Le wrote with co-author Lydia Ahn. The latter teaches at Arizona State University.

The paper hypothesized “the implicit exclusion of Black and Latino men may stem from anti-Black messaging that some Asian Americans hear from their parents.”

