EducationHEAT OF THE MOMENT

Public schools push 'climate crisis' narrative

Skeptics try to offer other perspectives: 'It's all got climate alarm built into it'

Published May 30, 2024 at 2:15pm

(JUST THE NEWS) – Paul Tice, senior fellow for the National Center for Energy Analytics, took the opinion pages of the Wall Street Journal to criticize the climate change curriculum in New Jersey public schools.

The educational materials, Tice explained, are not just found in sections of science courses, but in all school subjects. Districts are encouraged to insert lessons on climate change into English language arts and mathematics. In foreign language classes, students discuss the impacts of climate change “on the target language of the world.”

In the state’s Visual and Performing Arts standards, students are required to “Research global issues, including climate change, using multiple research methods to inform original dances expressed through multiple genres, styles, and varied cultural perspectives.”

