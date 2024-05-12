A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pumping iron for a fitter brain: Weight training has surprising cognitive rewards

May also lessen depressive symptoms

Published May 12, 2024 at 5:26pm

(STUDY FINDS) -- One of the most important things you can do for your brain is to move your body. People who exercise have less risk for brain disorders like Alzheimer’s disease and depression. It isn’t just cardiorespiratory exercise, like dancing or running, that your brain needs. Weightlifting should get more attention.

Studies show that resistance training boosts brain health. Weightlifting improves brain function, more so in the elderly. Cognitive decline can slow down with resistance training. Weightlifting may also lessen depressive symptoms.

Weightlifting is beneficial for almost every health issue. No drug achieves the same combination of benefits. The British Journal of Sports Medicine reports that resistance training (i.e., muscle-strengthening) is inversely associated with medical disorders like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. This means that the more you do, the lower your risk for these diseases.

Read the full story ›

×